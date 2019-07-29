Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN); Last Week Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Coverage

Analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 43.75% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Sesen Bio, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 1.58M shares traded. Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) has declined 55.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SESN News: 30/05/2018 – SESEN BIO OFFERING PRICES AT OF $1.80/SHR; 30/05/2018 SESEN BIO – TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VICINIUM FOR TREATMENT OF HIGH-GRADE NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER, AMONG OTHERS

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities on Monday, February 4 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) latest ratings:

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold

04/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company has market cap of $88.03 million. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics platform. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.20 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 27.11 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 224,398 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C