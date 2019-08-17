Analysts See $0.09 EPS for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM); Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 88 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 60 sold and reduced their stakes in Universal Forest Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 48.67 million shares, down from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $0.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 74.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. CRM’s profit would be $78.78M giving it 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, salesforce.com, inc.’s analysts see -84.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $125.95 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 98.22 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Communications has invested 0.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 281 are owned by Cohen & Steers. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L & S holds 0.54% or 25,323 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 0.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 55,032 shares. Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cetera Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sky Invest Group Ltd Company reported 0.22% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Capital Lc reported 2,002 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.12% or 7,354 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 3.46% stake. Washington stated it has 2,950 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 27.08% above currents $143.89 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 5. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Stephens maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24M for 13.08 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.49% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 229,540 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.