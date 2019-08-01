Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS); Investment Counselors Of Maryland Cut Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Stake

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 18,444 shares traded. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 32.10% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $34.6 MLN, COMPARED TO $42.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 04/05/2018 – EY Announces OrthoPediatrics as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest; 09/04/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Sponsorship of 2018 EPOS Meeting and Lunch Symposium; 10/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Supports Third Medical Mission with World Pediatric Project; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT; 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 22%

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) stake by 10.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 32,071 shares as Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)’s stock rose 9.90%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 279,344 shares with $15.86M value, down from 311,415 last quarter. Nuvasive Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 162,806 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA)

Among 2 analysts covering OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OrthoPediatrics had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Study shows cute kids are YouTube clickbait, child advocates concerned – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $549.41 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) stake by 41,166 shares to 1.05 million valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) stake by 144,512 shares and now owns 397,817 shares. Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NuVasive had 14 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Jefferies. Needham downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by BTIG Research. Morgan Stanley maintained NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6700 target.