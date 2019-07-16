Analysts See $0.09 EPS for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW); Last Week Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Five Prime Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. See Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.OSW’s profit would be $5.55 million giving it 42.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s analysts see -152.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 263,333 shares traded. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $201.59 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor and is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor, as well as conducts Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise FPA144, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb and is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric cancer; and FP-1039, a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneSpaWorld Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company has market cap of $933.35 million. The Company’s health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea.

