Analysts See $0.09 EPS for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW); Cytosorbents Has 1.36 Sentiment

Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 34 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 25 decreased and sold positions in Cytosorbents Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.04 million shares, down from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cytosorbents Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 22 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.OSW’s profit would be $5.50 million giving it 42.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s analysts see -152.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 256,597 shares traded. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneSpaWorld Holdings has $16 highest and $15.5 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 2.81% above currents $15.32 stock price. OneSpaWorld Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. The company has market cap of $936.33 million. The Company’s health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea.

The stock increased 3.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 207,080 shares traded or 78.06% up from the average. Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has declined 40.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. The company has market cap of $186.72 million. The Company’s principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Skylands Capital Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation for 636,050 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 325,652 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.07% invested in the company for 87,240 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 110,530 shares.