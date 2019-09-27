Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA); Shorts at Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (RLJ) Raised By 8.39%

Analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. NEXA’s profit would be $12.00 million giving it 25.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Nexa Resources S.A.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 8,286 shares traded. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 38.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 10/03/2018 – Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru end strike -Nexa; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rtgs On Nexa Resources Peru; Outlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – NEXA MAY BENEFIT IF US MAKES MORE STEEL USING MEXICO ZINC: CEO; 05/03/2018 Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru start strike -union; 06/03/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA NEXA.N NEX.TO HOPES “TO HAVE SOLUTION” ON STRIKE AT PERU ZINC SMELTER IN “NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS” – CHIEF EXECUTIVE TITO MARTINS; 06/03/2018 – NEXA CEO SAYS ZINC PRICES COULD BE SUPPORTED AT $3500-$3600/TON; 28/05/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Informs About the Truck Drivers’ Strike; 06/03/2018 – TRUMP TARIFFS COULD HELP NEXA SELL MORE ZINC IN LATAM: NEXA CEO; 25/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Announces That the Preliminary License for Its Aripuanã Greenfield Project Was Granted; 28/05/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. lnforms About the Truck Drivers’ Strike

Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:RLJ) had an increase of 8.39% in short interest. RLJ’s SI was 4.46M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.39% from 4.11 million shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 4 days are for Rlj Lodging Trusthares of Beneficial Inte (NYSE:RLJ)’s short sellers to cover RLJ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 264,200 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc has 217,886 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 7,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.03% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 50,705 shares. 149,599 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 55,572 shares. Profit Inv Management stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 196,604 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 839,071 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 14,812 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 197,854 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 94,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 200,460 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250.

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 20.52% above currents $17.01 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 15 to “Outperform”.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.07 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Among 4 analysts covering Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares (NYSE:NEXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares has $14.7500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $12.44’s average target is 33.48% above currents $9.32 stock price. Nexa Resources S.A. Common Shares had 5 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $1200 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.