Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP); 1-800 FLOWERS.COM – Class A (FLWS) SI Decreased By 5.2%

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS) had a decrease of 5.2% in short interest. FLWS’s SI was 2.92M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.2% from 3.08M shares previously. With 405,100 avg volume, 7 days are for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s short sellers to cover FLWS’s short positions. The SI to 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A’s float is 12.14%. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 144,445 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

Analysts expect Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 26.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter's $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s analysts see 350.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 1,500 shares traded. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:MDP) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $64.15 million. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Pediapharm Inc. and changed its name to Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December 2018.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $422,000 activity. MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G also sold $422,000 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) on Wednesday, February 13. ELMORE LEONARD J sold $85,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Wednesday, February 6 Leap Arnold P sold $34,060 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) or 2,000 shares.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 36.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

