Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Mattel, Inc. (MAT); Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Sentiment Is 1.25

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.01, from 2.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 35 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed holdings in Independence Contract Drilling. The funds in our database now have: 50.94 million shares, up from 50.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Independence Contract Drilling in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. MAT’s profit would be $31.10 million giving it 31.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Mattel, Inc.’s analysts see -136.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – IN CONNECTION WITH HER RESIGNATION, GEORGIADIS IS NOT ENTITLED TO SEPARATION PAYMENTS/BENEFITS, UNVESTED EQUITY HELD BY HER WILL BE FORFEITED; 21/05/2018 – MATTEL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%

Msd Partners L.P. holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. for 18.84 million shares. Msd Capital L P owns 4.47 million shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.35% invested in the company for 194,787 shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 689,261 shares.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 323,288 shares traded or 25.72% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) has declined 67.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD)

Analysts await Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.