Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC); Ofg Bancorp (OFG)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Lithium Americas Corp.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 33,888 shares traded. Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ofg Bancorp (OFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 82 funds increased and started new holdings, while 62 cut down and sold stakes in Ofg Bancorp. The funds in our database now possess: 43.21 million shares, up from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ofg Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 51 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

It closed at $22.63 lastly. It is down 37.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Share Price Increased 183% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banking Board Approves First Regulatory Step in OFG’s Acquisition of Scotiabank’s USVI Operations – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp Declares Series D Preferred Stock Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.11 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services primarily in Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates in three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. It has a 13.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; mortgage, commercial, consumer, and auto lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.62% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp for 31,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 93,285 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has 0.26% invested in the company for 143,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Polaris Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 278,400 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $423.49 million. The firm explores for lithium deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.