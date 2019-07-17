Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT); Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. Stephens maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) rating on Thursday, June 20. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, January 22. See Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) latest ratings:

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. It has a 105.04 P/E ratio. The firm serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.49 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

