Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL); Weight Watchers International (WW) SI Decreased By 9.95%

Analysts expect J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 137.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, J.Jill, Inc.’s analysts see -190.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 652,591 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Ended the 1Q With $28.7M in Cash; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jill Acquisition ‘B’, Negative Outlook; 08/03/2018 J. Jill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, INCREASED BY 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT TO BE SUCCEEDED BY LINDA HEASLEY; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Sees 2Q EPS 22c-EPS 24c; 15/03/2018 – J. Jill Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises; CEO Paula Bennett to Retire; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill President and CEO Paula Bennett to Retir; 15/03/2018 – J. JILL 4Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 8.0C; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY SHR $0.67

Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) had a decrease of 9.95% in short interest. WW’s SI was 9.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.95% from 10.13M shares previously. With 3.02 million avg volume, 3 days are for Weight Watchers International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s short sellers to cover WW’s short positions. The SI to Weight Watchers International Inc’s float is 14.97%. The stock increased 5.86% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 2.72M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has declined 75.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.89% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:WW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock has $4000 highest and $2200 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 3.30% above currents $30.33 stock price. Weight Watchers International Inc – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 11. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. It provides a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.70 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 3.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

