Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL); Redmile Group Decreased Its Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stake

Analysts expect J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 137.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, J.Jill, Inc.’s analysts see -190.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 10.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 492,415 shares traded. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has declined 69.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.42% the S&P500. Some Historical JILL News: 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC – BENNETT WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY LINDA HEASLEY; 15/05/2018 – Indexiq Advisors Buys New 1% Position in J. Jill; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED BY 8.9%; 15/03/2018 – J.Jill Board Member Linda Heasley to Become President and CEO Effective April 16; 15/03/2018 – J.JILL SAYS PAULA BENNETT WILL RETIRE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 31/05/2018 – J.JILL INC QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES COMPARABLE STORE AND DIRECT TO CONSUMER SALES, INCREASED BY 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – J. JILL 4Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 8.0C; 17/04/2018 – J.Jill, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NY Stk Exchange Rule 303A.08; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jill Acquisition ‘B’, Negative Outlook; 31/05/2018 – J.Jill Ended the 1Q With $28.7M in Cash

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $115,998 was made by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 5 analysts covering Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Array Biopharma has $4800 highest and $23 lowest target. $39.20’s average target is -18.08% below currents $47.85 stock price. Array Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, July 8. JP Morgan downgraded Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Friday, July 12 to “Neutral” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ARRY in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ARRY in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Redmile Group Llc increased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 244,300 shares to 439,900 valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 1.32 million shares and now owns 3.15 million shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 33,612 were reported by United Service Automobile Association. 3.37 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Aperio Grp Inc Limited stated it has 39,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP has invested 0.39% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 2,226 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 85,000 shares. 16,447 are owned by Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 2.45 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 61,857 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Rhenman Asset Mngmt Ab reported 607,070 shares. Amer Rech Mgmt holds 100 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 6,151 shares.

J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.88 million. It offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petite, and women. It has a 3.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s clients include women in 40-65 age range.

