Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Intevac, Inc. (IVAC); Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 11 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold stakes in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Intevac, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 150,656 shares traded or 197.89% up from the average. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $104.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 16.24 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Intevac, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Blair William And Il stated it has 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). National Bank Of Mellon owns 15,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ancora Limited Com accumulated 269,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 617 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) owns 4,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.05% or 19,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) for 19,500 shares. Teton owns 235,030 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 52,442 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 80,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 649,347 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,200 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $52,400 was made by Moniz James P on Tuesday, May 7. On Monday, February 4 the insider JUSTYN TIMOTHY sold $54,100. DURY DAVID S also bought $50,900 worth of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) on Thursday, May 2.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 41,121 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. owns 40,475 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 50,373 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ironwood Financial Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $266.19 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.