Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Gerdau S.A. (GGB); 3 Analysts Covering Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)

Analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. GGB’s profit would be $148.78M giving it 9.93 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Gerdau S.A.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 2.85 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B

Among 4 analysts covering Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cadence Design had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has "Hold" rating and $54 target. The firm has "Buy" rating by Needham given on Wednesday, February 20. DA Davidson maintained Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. DA Davidson has "Buy" rating and $62 target. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with "Buy".

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 43.07 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity. BECKLEY THOMAS P sold $1.11M worth of stock or 23,208 shares. 100,000 shares were sold by TAN LIP BU, worth $4.81 million on Thursday, January 31. $2.50M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) was sold by SHOVEN JOHN B on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cadence Design Systems, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 117,787 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.02% or 902,474 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt owns 19,082 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0% stake. Sun Life Financial has 477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 293,032 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Advisor Prtn Lc reported 3,359 shares stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 3,205 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Andra Ap stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 501,911 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.08 billion. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. It has a 49.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform.

