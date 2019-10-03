Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI); Kla (KLAC) Shorts Decreased By 9.38%

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $0.09 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. EVRI’s profit would be $6.46 million giving it 22.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Everi Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 195,112 shares traded. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EVRI News: 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. $0.0 (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $58.0M, EST. $56.7M; 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MLN TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024; 21/03/2018 – EVERI PARTNERS WITH BZILLIONS FOR DEVT OF NEW GAME CONTENT; 17/05/2018 – EVERI COMPLETES REPRICING OF $820M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Everi Completes Repricing Of $820 Million Term Loan Facility; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 17/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Everi Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Everi Holdings 1Q Rev $111M

Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) had a decrease of 9.38% in short interest. KLAC’s SI was 2.96M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.38% from 3.26M shares previously. With 1.54 million avg volume, 2 days are for Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s short sellers to cover KLAC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $156.56. About 441,167 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $587.41 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 33.94 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.96 billion. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. It has a 20.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides light emitting diode , power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications.

Among 9 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $160.56’s average target is 2.55% above currents $156.56 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 20 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 23. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.