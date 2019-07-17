Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for EMCORE (EMKR); United Bankshares Has 1.24 Sentiment

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 93 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 75 sold and trimmed stakes in United Bankshares Inc. The funds in our database reported: 73.11 million shares, up from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 68.97% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, EMCORE Corporation’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.98 lastly. It is down 18.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 19/04/2018 – DJ EMCORE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMKR); 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 3,442 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,556 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 437,055 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells indium phosphide optical chips, components, subsystems, and systems for the broadband and specialty fiber optics market worldwide. The company has market cap of $85.43 million. It offers DFB laser modules and diodes, laser and avalanche chips, optical receivers, and broadband photodiodes for use in telecommunication, cable television, fiber-to-the-premises, defense and homeland security, satellite communication and broadcast, and professional audio/video applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors.