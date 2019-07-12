Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for ContraFect (CFRX); TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (TCEGF) Shorts Down By 19.24%

TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TCEGF) had a decrease of 19.24% in short interest. TCEGF’s SI was 55,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.24% from 68,100 shares previously. With 28,800 avg volume, 2 days are for TERRACO GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TCEGF)’s short sellers to cover TCEGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter's $-0.1 EPS. After having $0.15 EPS previously, ContraFect Corporation's analysts see -160.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4964. About 70,397 shares traded. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) has declined 72.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.71% the S&P500.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza.

More notable recent ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 84% – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019