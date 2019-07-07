Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA); Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Position By $329,751

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 1,593 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 9,280 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 7,687 last quarter. 3M Co now has $98.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CEVA, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 85,648 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 11C; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beddow Cap has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Maple Cap Management owns 8,287 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Farmers owns 11,721 shares. Aimz Investment Limited owns 6,421 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Corporation has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Penobscot Inv Mngmt invested 1.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Carlson Management has 4.88% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 21,807 were reported by Wms Ptnrs Llc. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 1.8% or 19,686 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh accumulated 181,738 shares or 2.12% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. 5,940 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $543.86 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1178.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform”.