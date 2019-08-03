Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA); Community Health Systems (CYH) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 66 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 67 sold and decreased stock positions in Community Health Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 110.55 million shares, down from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 51 Increased: 39 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CEVA, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 64,055 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades CFR of CEVA Group to B1 From Caa2; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ceva (CEVA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CEVA, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CEVA Acquires Hillcrest Laboratories For Sensor Processing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CEVA, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $585.39 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1268.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First L P accumulated 8,050 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,384 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 8,891 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 644 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 20,346 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 138,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 52,649 shares. Moreover, 1492 Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.49% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 21,606 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.31M shares. Pnc Services Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 307 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 14,099 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Northland Capital downgraded the shares of CEVA in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating.

The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 2.67 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 01/05/2018 – Community Health Sys 1Q Rev $3.7B; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Community Health

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.04 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 5,100.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Court certifies $891 million class-action suit against CHS – Nashville Business Journal” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Lebanon, Tennessee Hospital – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.