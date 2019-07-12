Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA); Capital World Investors Upped By $17.05 Million Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding

Capital World Investors increased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 298.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 550,000 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)’s stock rose 8.45%. The Capital World Investors holds 734,241 shares with $23.22 million value, up from 184,241 last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $911.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 590,541 shares traded or 77.14% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, CEVA, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 92,892 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 29/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for CEVA Logistics AG (CEVL.YY) Now CEVA.EB; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA GROUP PLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 04/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA celebrates first day of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, June 24. Northland Capital downgraded CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $559.84 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 1188.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein L P owns 23,550 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 40,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Inv House has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd has invested 1.72% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 267,391 shares. Moreover, Herald Investment has 2.32% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 460,481 shares. Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 8,293 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 568 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 30,126 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 21,798 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.09M shares.

Capital World Investors decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 10.76M shares to 3.12 million valued at $238.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 2.09M shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Spencer Justin, worth $151,550 on Friday, February 15. $862,154 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was sold by JOHNSON PAUL T. 4,200 shares were sold by HILLEBRAND JEFF, worth $162,237. $60,317 worth of stock was sold by Carlen Douglas Alan on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). C Worldwide Group Holdg A S stated it has 155,058 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 247 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 8,100 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 1.49 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Limited Co invested in 0.56% or 300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co reported 0.11% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 21,892 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 7,200 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.43 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 212,016 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 52,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

