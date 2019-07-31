Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for BioScrip, Inc. (BIOS); John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Has 1.63 Sentiment

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.51, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 13 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 8 trimmed and sold stakes in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 2.47 million shares, up from 2.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 35.71% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, BioScrip, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 1.07M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TIMELY FILES ANNUAL FORM 10-K, CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMMATERIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT CORRECTIONS; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP TO SEEK EXTENSION FOR FILING 10K; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 BioScrip 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Review Is Ongoing; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management LLC Exits Position in BioScrip; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Identified Internal Control Deficiencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold BioScrip, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 749,006 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc. Legal General Grp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,709 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 1.62M shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) or 25,600 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0% or 81,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 71,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) for 13,865 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 89,577 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 17,170 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 180,506 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Heritage Invsts Management holds 0% or 11,525 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioScrip had 7 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

BioScrip, Inc. provides home infusion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $428.58 million. The firm engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 23,188 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) has declined 20.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

