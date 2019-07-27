Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Akumin Inc. (AKU); Cyberoptics Has 2.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Akumin Inc.’s analysts see -228.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 7,700 shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 funds started new and increased holdings, while 13 trimmed and sold stakes in Cyberoptics Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 4.18 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cyberoptics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 4.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 91,178 shares traded or 98.50% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyberOptics revises revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CyberOptics Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation for 179,461 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 98,060 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.81% invested in the company for 72,000 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,826 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $92.39 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 29.75 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.17 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. It has a 47.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.