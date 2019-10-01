Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Whiting Petroleum (WLL); Sigmatron International Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 91.30% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WLL’s profit would be $6.90 million giving it 23.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -128.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 3.34 million shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY CAPEX $750.0M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B3 RATING TO PERMIAN PRODUCTION’S TERM LOAN; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Whiting Petroleum; 23/05/2018 – EnerCom Adds Presenting Companies to its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference® Roster; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $35; 02/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 11 TO 11.5 MMBOE

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and decreased stakes in Sigmatron International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 864,768 shares, down from 992,267 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sigmatron International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $651.06 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.76 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Among 12 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.96’s average target is 124.64% above currents $7.55 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, August 5. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by SunTrust. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 30. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in SigmaTron International, Inc. for 355 shares. Barclays Plc owns 49 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 184,863 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,475 shares.

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent well-known provider of electronic manufacturing services . The company has market cap of $17.40 million. The Company’s EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. It has a 820.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.031 during the last trading session, reaching $4.101. About 5,125 shares traded. SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) has declined 38.70% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMA News: 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Continue to Face Headwinds in Component Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron: Component Shortages in 3Q Will Likely Continue Through 4Q; 09/03/2018 Sigmatron Intl: SigmaTron Source 4Q, 2017; 14/03/2018 – SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO FACE HEADWINDS IN COMPONENT MARKETPLACE DURING MUCH IF NOT ALL OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sigmatron 3Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SigmaTron International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMA)