Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (UGP); CANOE EIT INCOME FUND UNITS CANADA (ENDTF) Shorts Up By 10%

CANOE EIT INCOME FUND UNITS CANADA (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) had an increase of 10% in short interest. ENDTF’s SI was 3,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10% from 3,000 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 1 days are for CANOE EIT INCOME FUND UNITS CANADA (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s short sellers to cover ENDTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1,000 shares traded. Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter's $0.06 EPS. UGP's profit would be $86.73 million giving it 17.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Ultrapar Participações S.A.'s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 170,825 shares traded. Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500.

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Ultrapar Participa????es S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. It operates through five divisions: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. The company has market cap of $859.67 million. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States.