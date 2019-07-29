Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME); Ecor1 Capital Has Raised Xencor (XNCR) Holding By $33.18 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 108.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecor1 Capital Llc acquired 1.07M shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 2.06 million shares with $63.97 million value, up from 989,018 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 321,743 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal owns 500,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc reported 270,989 shares stake. Baker Bros Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 428,120 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 189,783 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 128,712 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 8,100 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Loomis Sayles Company LP owns 422,325 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 236,899 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,751 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 297,655 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 8,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited, a New York-based fund reported 19,537 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 8,100 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. STAFFORD JOHN S III had bought 39,400 shares worth $1.14 million.

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased Scholar Rock Holding Corp stake by 1.14M shares to 338,668 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 318,927 shares and now owns 360,819 shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. The company has market cap of $128.74 million. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings.