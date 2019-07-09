Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE); Last Week Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DRNA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DRNA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, TrueCar, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 342,924 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 31.61% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Act; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 9,649 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 35,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 70,078 shares. Sio Capital Mngmt reported 3.03% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 16,102 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0% or 445,722 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 4,450 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Voya Mngmt stated it has 22,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ecor1 Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.32 million shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0% stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,549 shares.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lovely 393% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dicerna to start clinical development of DCR-A1AT for liver disease – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. 1.60 million shares valued at $20.00 million were sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC on Wednesday, May 29.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 158,594 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $981.52 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 30,501 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 578,441 shares. 21,441 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 199,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,345 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 1,852 shares. Parametric Port Assoc holds 0% or 101,848 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 1.32 million shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 142,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.51M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 81,012 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company reported 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 68,079 shares.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $561.19 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$5.25, Is It Time To Put TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TrueCar Inc (TRUE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.