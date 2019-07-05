Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS); Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. TTS’s profit would be $4.15 million giving it 12.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Tile Shop Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 166.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 89,433 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 30/03/2018 – New Hex Weave series of geometric, woven-look mosaics delivers a range of looks from bold and contemporary to old-world style; 08/05/2018 – The Tile Shop and Laura Ashley Partner to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Trendy, soft grey meets high-end marble with the Victoria Grey collection; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Update on the regulatory process: Closing of MacGregor’s TTS acquisition postponed to Q3 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TTS Group ASA: Annual General Meeting held Oslo Stock Exchange:TTS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TTS Group ASA: Extension of bank funding agreed – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tile Shop had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 0.26% more from 31.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 13,060 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). New York-based Wynnefield has invested 0.21% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,222 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Paloma Ptnrs Management Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) for 16,676 shares. Parkside Bankshares Tru invested in 0% or 135 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Northern Corp holds 481,851 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 21,800 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,121 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.29 million. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names. It has a 27.45 P/E ratio. The firm also makes setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) shares were bought by KAMIN PETER H. 80,000 shares were bought by JACULLO PETER J III, worth $323,167.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3,348 shares traded. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) has risen 3.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Senior Investment Professional With Responsibility for Portfolio Company Resigned; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP HCAP.O SEES FY REVENUE $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – APPOINTED WILLIAM ALVAREZ AS CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER, AND SECRETARY

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $987,106 for 16.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $65.15 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 21.99 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

