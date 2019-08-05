Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Taronis Technologies, Inc. (TRNX); EASTMAIN RES ORDINARY SHARES (EANRF) Shorts Lowered By 1.63%

EASTMAIN RES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EANRF) had a decrease of 1.63% in short interest. EANRF’s SI was 1.36 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.63% from 1.38 million shares previously. With 310,100 avg volume, 4 days are for EASTMAIN RES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EANRF)’s short sellers to cover EANRF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.94% or $0.0113 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1377. About 36,084 shares traded. Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $4.12 EPS change or 98.10% from last quarter’s $-4.2 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Taronis Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -86.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.442. About 5.08 million shares traded. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) has declined 91.10% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.10% the S&P500.

Eastmain Resources Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc., engages in the acquisition and exploration of metallic mineral resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $32.15 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Clearwater project that covers an area of 200.68 square kilometers that hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

More recent Eastmain Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EANRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastmain Resources Is A Promising Junior Gold Miner In Canada – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Eastmain Resources announces C$3M bought deal private placement – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resource Sector Digest: Topping Dr. Evil? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Taronis Technologies, Inc., an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.10 million. The firm offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

More notable recent Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Taronis Technologies News: Why TRNX Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/08/2019: TRNX,RCON,PTR,LONE,MGY – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2019: TRNX, CVX, ET, XOM, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2019: EQNR,XOM,ENG,HON,TRNX,PKD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.