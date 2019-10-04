Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Sogou Inc. (SOGO); Fidus Investment (FDUS) Sentiment Is 1.13

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 26 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 23 decreased and sold their positions in Fidus Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SOGO’s profit would be $31.32M giving it 16.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Sogou Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 375,281 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 60.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAY; 25/04/2018 – SOGOU INC- QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.04; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 25/04/2018 – Sogou Sees 2Q Rev $295M-$305M; 22/03/2018 – Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day; 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Rev $248.4M

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 69,943 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 308,241 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 580,653 shares.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $353.25 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 13,596 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has risen 12.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Common Stock (FDUS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation: A 6.00% Baby Bond IPO From This BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HIMX, MAXR, OLED and SOGO among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ten Years After Spinning It Off, Sohu Wants Changyou Back – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.