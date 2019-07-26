Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG); CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (CLPHF) Shorts Raised By 0.91%

CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) had an increase of 0.91% in short interest. CLPHF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.91% from 2.84 million shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1688 days are for CLP HOLDINGS LTD-ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLPHF)’s short sellers to cover CLPHF’s short positions. It closed at $11.16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 69.23% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. PVG’s profit would be $14.79M giving it 34.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Pretium Resources Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.71 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 13.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Pretium Resources Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Limited has 0.3% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 125,915 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 45,800 are held by Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd reported 101,510 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 471,277 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Loews invested in 0.01% or 181,271 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 12,893 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 102,791 shares. 1,776 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Limited accumulated 725,000 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp holds 0.1% or 249,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 314,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Valley Gold Limited Com accumulated 944,453 shares.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 42.97 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Another recent and important CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CLP Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company has market cap of $28.08 billion. It generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; retail of electricity and gas; property investment; and research and development activities.