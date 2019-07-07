Analysts See $0.08 EPS for On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK); Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Sellers Increased By 10.02% Their Shorts

Analysts expect On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. ONDK’s profit would be $6.07 million giving it 12.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, On Deck Capital, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 238,031 shares traded. On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has declined 23.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ONDK News: 12/03/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL INC – KEN BRAUSE TO BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL SEES 2Q REV. $91M TO $95M, EST. $92.2M; 24/05/2018 – Watchmakers are OnDeck’s Small Business of the Month; 08/05/2018 – Online lender On Deck’s quarterly loss narrows; 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ On Deck Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONDK); 08/05/2018 – On Deck Capital 1Q Rev $42.2M; 12/03/2018 – On Deck Capital: Brause to Become CFO March 26, Katzenberg to Serve as Adviser Through April 13; 10/04/2018 – ON DECK CAPITAL INC – NOTES, WHICH WILL BE ISSUED IN FOUR CLASSES, WERE PRICED WITH A WEIGHTED AVERAGE FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 3.75% PER ANNUM; 19/04/2018 – ONDECK REPORTS NEW $100M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) had an increase of 10.02% in short interest. WLL’s SI was 14.71M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.02% from 13.37 million shares previously. With 3.60M avg volume, 4 days are for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s short sellers to cover WLL’s short positions. The SI to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s float is 16.45%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 4.52M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 48.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 21/05/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $46; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 15/05/2018 – Brenham Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Whiting Petroleum; 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 09/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP – UNIT MAY INCREASE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF LOANS UNDER THE CREDIT AGREEMENT BY UP TO $1.25 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q EPS 16c; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – Whiting Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company has market cap of $307.47 million. It offers term loans and lines of credit. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio.

Among 8 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Whiting Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WLL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WLL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 12 to “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 6.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.