Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for MannKind (MNKD); Shorts at LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (LUNMF) Lowered By 9.35%

Analysts expect MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, MannKind Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.125. About 892,440 shares traded. MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has declined 29.79% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MNKD News: 09/05/2018 – MannKind Is Responsible for Supplying Afrezza to Cipla; 23/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 26; 25/04/2018 – FDA SAYS AFREZZA SNDA MET GOALS, REMS NO LONGER NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – MannKind: Pleased That the FDA Determined That a Communication Plan Is No Longer Necessary; 03/05/2018 – MannKind at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 09/05/2018 – MannKind 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 25/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 3; 24/04/2018 – MannKind Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 2; 13/03/2018 – MannKind Announces STAT Study Results Accepted for Presentation at American Diabetes Association’s 78th Scientific Sessions; 09/04/2018 – MannKind Announces Completion of Previously Announced $28.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had a decrease of 9.35% in short interest. LUNMF’s SI was 3.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.35% from 3.33 million shares previously. With 51,500 avg volume, 59 days are for LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s short sellers to cover LUNMF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 9,631 shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $211.26 million. The Company’s approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

