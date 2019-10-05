Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Kinross Gold (K); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering HP Inc. (HPQ)

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. T_K’s profit would be $100.52 million giving it 20.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 2.73 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Among 11 analysts covering HP (NYSE:HPQ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HP has $2600 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.45’s average target is 16.89% above currents $16.64 stock price. HP had 22 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, August 23 to “In-Line”. Credit Suisse maintained HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) rating on Friday, October 4. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $1800 target. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, October 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2000 target in Friday, October 4 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 4. See HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

04/10/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

04/10/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

04/10/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold HP Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 565,843 shares or 53.39% less from 1.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 12,497 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,400 shares. Inv Advsr reported 13,785 shares. Grassi Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 25,600 shares. Moreover, Opus Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 15,412 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 361,364 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz accumulated 40,170 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd holds 4,625 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 10,340 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) for 253 shares.

More notable recent HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HP Stock Just Sank 10% – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HP Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Outlook & Restructuring Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does HP Inc.’s (NYSE:HPQ) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “HP To Cut Thousands Of Employees, Updates 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Making Large Bullish Bets On HP Following Layoff News – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 9.57% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 41.00M shares traded or 299.28% up from the average. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 28/03/2018 – HP SAYS COO JON FLAXMAN DIED EARLY THIS MORNING; 09/03/2018 – HP Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 29/05/2018 – HP INC 2Q NET REV. $14B, EST. $13.6B; 29/05/2018 – HP 2Q Personal Sys Group Rev $8.76B; 29/05/2018 – HP Inc 2Q Rev $14B; 23/03/2018 – HP BOOSTS MAXIMUM TENDER OFFER AMOUNT TO $1.85B; 29/05/2018 – HP SEES INCREASES IN RESIN, PLASTICS, DRAM COSTS FOR PRINT; 29/05/2018 – HP SEES RESTRUCTURING COST BOOST BASED ON HIGH END OF VIEW; 27/03/2018 – HP Introduces World’s Most Powerful Workstation for Machine Learning Development; 29/05/2018 – HP INC 2Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 48C

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including clients in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing divisions. It has a 6.14 P/E ratio. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers , consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.