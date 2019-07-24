Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Inseego Corp. (INSG); Myriad Genetics (MYGN) SI Increased By 3.27%

Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) had an increase of 3.27% in short interest. MYGN’s SI was 15.13M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.27% from 14.65M shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 15 days are for Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s short sellers to cover MYGN’s short positions. The SI to Myriad Genetics Inc’s float is 22.1%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 182,064 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: On Completion of the Transaction, Expected in Myriad’s Fiscal 1Q19, Counsyl Will Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Myriad; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 30/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter's $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Inseego Corp.'s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 588,128 shares traded. Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has risen 180.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 176.47% the S&P500.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. The company has market cap of $396.82 million. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management.

More notable recent Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq" on July 10, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myriad Genetics had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MYGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 101.81 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.