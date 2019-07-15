Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM); Energous (WATT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. T_HBM’s profit would be $20.90 million giving it 20.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 326,271 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Energous (NASDAQ:WATT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energous had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Securities maintained Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. National Securities has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Roth Capital. See Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18.1 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The company has market cap of $140.66 million. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact charging, as well as at a distance charging. It currently has negative earnings. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Energous Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $138,996 activity. Another trade for 8,089 shares valued at $59,859 was made by Johnston Cesar on Wednesday, January 30. $25,538 worth of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) shares were sold by Sereda Brian J.

Among 7 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. HudBay Minerals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 20. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10.5 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, February 24. Barclays Capital maintained Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital.

