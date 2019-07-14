Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM); 3M Co Has 0.98 Sentiment

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 587 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 601 sold and reduced stock positions in 3M Co. The funds in our database now possess: 375.82 million shares, down from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding 3M Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 65 to 53 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 546 Increased: 452 New Position: 135.

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. T_HBM’s profit would be $20.91 million giving it 19.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 778,735 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering HudBay Minerals (TSE:HBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. HudBay Minerals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HBM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. IBC maintained the shares of HBM in report on Sunday, February 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It has a 54.62 P/E ratio. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 587,837 shares. Somerset Group Llc owns 70,408 shares or 12.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 12.24% invested in the company for 160,083 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 8.11% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 244,044 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.