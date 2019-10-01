Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Hallador Energy Company (HNRG); Firefly Value Partners LP Has Increased By $28.42 Million Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding

Analysts expect Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. HNRG’s profit would be $2.42M giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Hallador Energy Company’s analysts see -260.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 38,415 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hallador Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNRG); 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.9 MLN VS $63.6 MLN

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 163.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp acquired 7.11 million shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 11.46M shares with $56.25M value, up from 4.35M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $400.08M valuation. The stock decreased 7.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 2.52 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $102.24 million. The firm holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. It is also involved in gas and oil exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Hallador Energy Company shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 7,307 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) for 66,461 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 41,822 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs L P reported 10,933 shares stake. 96,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. 750 are held by Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 46,411 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 1.36M shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc, a California-based fund reported 16,661 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 14,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership has 7,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.19% or 255,705 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 389,252 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 3,832 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.22% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 165,776 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 30,884 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr owns 10,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 352,594 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 288,058 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 64,973 shares. Energy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 85,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Alberta Mngmt has 62,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy has $600 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $4.42’s average target is 76.10% above currents $2.51 stock price. Gulfport Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Friday, September 20 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $35,700 was bought by HICKS QUENTIN R. Shares for $97,600 were bought by Wood David M. on Friday, August 30. $36,300 worth of stock was bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30.