Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR); The Wendy's Company (WEN) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 25 after the close.FOR’s profit would be $3.36M giving it 62.13 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Forestar Group Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 8,209 shares traded. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Betsy DeVos to Consider Fate of For-Profit College Accreditor; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY ALSO OPTIMISTIC ON PROSPECTS FOR FORESTAR AT SOHN CONF; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – First Sabrepoint Capital Management Buys 1% of Forestar Group; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Forestar Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES

Among 11 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wendy’s had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18 target in Friday, February 22 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, January 9. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 9. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. See The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $21 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

Among 3 analysts covering Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Gr had 4 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company has market cap of $834.16 million. The firm engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. The insider TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. sold $51.33M.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

