Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Firan Technology Group (FTG); Last Week Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paychex has $80 highest and $7400 lowest target. $77’s average target is -5.54% below currents $81.52 stock price. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $80 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $74.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $80 Maintain

Analysts expect Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_FTG’s profit would be $1.82M giving it 10.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Firan Technology Group Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 3,075 shares traded. Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An inside look at a key robo-advisor feature: daily tax-loss harvesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Firan Technology Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.10 million. It operates in two divisions, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It has a 14.5 P/E ratio. The FTG Circuits segment makes printed circuit boards for avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, and power markets, as well as for contract manufacturers and other high technology industries.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold Paychex, Inc. shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fin has 258 shares. Choate Inv Advsr reported 5,796 shares. Benin Corp reported 0.23% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 183,723 shares stake. American Money Llc has invested 2.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Financial In stated it has 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 133,774 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh has 28,797 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Griffin Asset reported 0.18% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 82,500 shares. Sns Group Ltd Liability Com holds 3,218 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 27,016 shares in its portfolio. 142,011 were accumulated by Iberiabank.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex: A Great Stock; Unfortunately Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 High-Quality US Stocks as Trade War Fears Are Rekindled – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $29.29 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 28.5 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.