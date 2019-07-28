Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX); Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Cryoport, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 354,052 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has risen 71.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CryoPort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYRX); 07/05/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CryoPort 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 16/04/2018 – CryoPort at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Janney Today; 25/05/2018 – Rounds Report: CryoPort Rallied While The FDA Approved Palynziq; 09/04/2018 – CryoPort Analyst Day Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 16; 06/03/2018 – CRYOPORT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 10/04/2018 – Gasworld: Exclusive interview with Cryoport CEO; 04/05/2018 – CryoPort Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Among 3 analysts covering Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Community Healthcare Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. See Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $38 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

More notable recent Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Healthcare Trust names Dupuy CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 90,885 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 40.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated owns real estate properties. The company has market cap of $786.39 million.

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $717.09 million. The firm offers Cryoportal, a cloud logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2.