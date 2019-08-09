Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF); Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Covered By 2 Bulls

Analysts expect Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 122.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Conifex Timber Inc.’s analysts see -68.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 18,250 shares traded. Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.80’s average target is 5.41% above currents $92.78 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $97 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $97 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. See Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93 New Target: $100 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 4,903 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 2,575 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 13,245 shares. 4,988 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank. Comerica Bancorp holds 65,057 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 10,324 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Zacks Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 28,448 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 5,008 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 10,233 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 545,381 shares or 0% of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 3,994 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Regions Fin Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.51M shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.58 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Tucson.com published: “Pinnacle West Reports Lower 2019 Second-Quarter Results | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.