Analysts See $-0.08 EPS for Adesto Technologies (IOTS); Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 20. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1.25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

Analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Adesto Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 103,408 shares traded. Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) has declined 12.43% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IOTS News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – FINANCED TRANSACTION WITH EXISTING CASH AND A NEW CREDIT FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $35 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Empatica’s Embrace smart watch uses Adesto’s DataFlash memory for highly efficient data-logging and resource offloading; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Acquisition Of S3 Semiconductors; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – S3 SEMICONDUCTORS TO BECOME A BUSINESS UNIT OF CO, CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER CURRENT OPERATING MODEL AT EXISTING GLOBAL SITES; 01/05/2018 – Adesto Announces Production Release of its DataFlash-L Products for Industrial and Home Automation Applications; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies 1Q Rev $15.3M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO REPORTS PURCHASE OF S3 SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $35M; 09/05/2018 – Adesto Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $18.1M-$19M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOTS); 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $35 MLN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL EARN-OUT PROVISION BASED ON CERTAIN MILESTONES TO END OF CY 2019

More notable recent Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 86% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ocean Rate Report: U.S. Soybean Sales Could Bolster Dry Bulk – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping prices in an uptrend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “US soybean sales could bolster dry bulk – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

The stock increased 3.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 179,896 shares traded. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 49.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $174.16 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has market cap of $249.65 million. The firm offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides conductive bridging random access memory based products, which include Mavriq for Internet of Things and other applications, which include camera sensors, Bluetooth low energy devices, wearables, gaming components, printer cartridges, medical equipment, and other devices; and Moneta for retail beacons, wearable medical and fitness devices, industrial and environmental sensors, agricultural monitors, and other low energy/long battery life, or energy harvesting system applications.