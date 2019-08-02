Analysts See $0.08 EPS for Absolute Software (ABT); Timucuan Asset Management Upped By $500,733 Its Hexcel (HXL) Holding

Analysts expect Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABT) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. T_ABT’s profit would be $3.32 million giving it 23.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Absolute Software Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 273,167 shares traded or 168.00% up from the average. Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Hexcel Corporation (HXL) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 7,257 shares as Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.02 million shares with $70.23M value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Hexcel Corporation now has $6.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 19,585 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Defense Stocks to Buy to Fortify Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,920 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 122,349 are owned by Raymond James And. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny holds 3.42% or 106,064 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 0.34% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2.65% or 717,000 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 17,173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Pdts Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 796,872 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Graybill Bartz & stated it has 44,450 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Snyder Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 0.62% or 190,397 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 25,361 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 438 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 468 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HXL in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. UBS upgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7600 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of HXL in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Absolute Software Corporation (TSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.