Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Zix (ZIXI); Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. Jefferies downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Top Pick” rating. See Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $75 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

22/01/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Top Pick Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Analysts expect Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ZIXI’s profit would be $3.89 million giving it 36.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Zix Corporation’s analysts see 600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 1.03M shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Struggling With Its 0.5% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Zix Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Zix (ZIXI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Zix Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 1.57M shares. Axa reported 21,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 19,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ranger Limited Partnership reported 489,506 shares stake. 80,000 are owned by Bessemer Group Incorporated. 17,406 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 117,882 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Dorsey Wright And Associate invested in 0% or 1,115 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp reported 0.2% stake. 32,048 are owned by Prudential. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated stated it has 190,489 shares. Panagora Asset owns 171,063 shares.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention , and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company has market cap of $559.92 million. The firm offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It has a 121.45 P/E ratio. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the sender??s and recipient??s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content.

Among 2 analysts covering Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zix Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt accumulated 6.32 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 1,420 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Lc owns 3,555 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.05% or 1.87M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 11,250 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,129 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 10,034 shares. Fiduciary holds 7,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. City Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 130 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Com owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 58,240 shares.

The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 5.69 million shares traded or 350.00% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates