Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Usio, Inc. (USIO); Autohome American Depositary Shares Each Rep (ATHM) Sellers Increased By 9.13% Their Shorts

Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM) had an increase of 9.13% in short interest. ATHM’s SI was 6.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.13% from 6.09M shares previously. With 900,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Autohome Inc American Depositary Shares Each Rep (NYSE:ATHM)’s short sellers to cover ATHM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 1.12 million shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73

Analysts expect Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Usio, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 16,165 shares traded. Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile clients in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including firm generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturersÂ’ suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. Autohome Inc. also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained the shares of ATHM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27.

