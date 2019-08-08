Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Usio, Inc. (USIO); 6 Analysts Are Bullish The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Last Week

Analysts expect Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Usio, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 20,020 shares traded. Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $180.0000 205.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $173.0000 178.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $142 New Target: $155 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $157 New Target: $180 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $164 New Target: $180 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $166 New Target: $178 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $173 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $179 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Upgrade

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.97 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 37.41 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,648 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Plc has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% or 16,474 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc holds 40,552 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 45,385 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 4,492 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 397,887 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 361,786 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,186 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,734 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 30,455 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx owns 6,731 shares.

The stock increased 1.69% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 1.74 million shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $78.18 million activity. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M.

More notable recent Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Usio to Announce Second Quarter Results and Provide Company Update on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Usio’s (NASDAQ:USIO) Share Price Gain Of 138% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Usio Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Transaction Processing Volumes – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Payment Data Systems (USIO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.