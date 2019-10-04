Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for SunPower (SPWR); Revlon (REV) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 78.79% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, SunPower Corporation’s analysts see -73.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 4.75M shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20; 16/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE ASSUMES A $55 MLN NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO TARIFFS ASSOCIATED WITH SECTION 201 TRADE CASE; 28/03/2018 – SUNPOWER LETTERS OF CREDIT MAY REMAIN OUTSTANDING AFTER AMEND; 19/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8.50 FROM $7.20; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER NAMES MANAVENDRA SIAL AS CFO, CHUCK BOYNTON TO LEAVE; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – SECURED RMB80 MLN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS FROM XINJIANG XINTE; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ REV $375M TO $425M, EST. $465.8M; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 28 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 28 sold and trimmed equity positions in Revlon Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.77 million shares, down from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Revlon Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Why Has SunPower's Stock Already Tripled This Year? – Forbes" on September 30, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunPower has $1100 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 1.45% above currents $10.35 stock price. SunPower had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 18.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SunPower Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.75 million shares or 2.52% more from 34.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $4.15 million activity.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 EPS, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 37.85% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Js Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019