Analysts See $-0.07 EPS for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF); Otter Tail (OTTR) Sentiment Is 1.48

Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 38,433 shares traded. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has declined 33.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.33% the S&P500.

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 71 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 48 trimmed and sold equity positions in Otter Tail Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.22 million shares, up from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 52 New Position: 19.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $14.13 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics business primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. It has a 26.17 P/E ratio. This segment serves approximately 131,546 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers.

