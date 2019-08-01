Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM); Last Week Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) Coverage

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. T_SVM’s profit would be $11.89M giving it 14.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 716,803 shares traded or 135.03% up from the average. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – NO PERSONAL INJURY WAS INCURRED FROM LEAKAGE AT YING MINING DISTRICT OPERATED BY CO’S SUBSIDIARY; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $47.0 Million, $0.28 Per Share, for Fiscal 2018; 01/05/2018 – Silvercorp Announces Resumption of Milling Operations; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – ON APRIL 12 LEAKAGE OCCURRED NEAR BOTTOM OF BARRIER WALL PLATES FOR FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL INSIDE NO. 2 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) rating on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $6 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Societe Generale. See Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $7.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold New Target: $4.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $4.8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $689.56 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 17.65 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.