Analysts See $0.07 EPS for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM); Kraton (KRA) Had 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. T_SVM’s profit would be $11.67 million giving it 11.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 51,915 shares traded. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SVM News: 13/04/2018 Silvercorp Metals Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS – HENAN FOUND IS WORKING WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO CLEAN UP LEAKED TAILINGS IN CHONG-YANG CREEK AND RESTORE FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 07/05/2018 – Silvercorp to Announce Year-End Results for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 on May 24; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP METALS INC – MILLING OPS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME USING NO. 1 TAILING STORAGE FACILITY PENDING RESTORATION OF FIFTH OVERFLOW WELL; 16/04/2018 – SILVERCORP REPORTS A SPILLAGE INCIDENT AT YING MINING DISTRICT; 24/05/2018 – Silvercorp Metals 4Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Silvercorp Reports a Spillage Incident at the Ying Mining District

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. See Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) latest ratings:

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $953.10 million. The firm offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It has a 16.64 P/E ratio. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations.

The stock increased 2.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 48,818 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. The company has market cap of $541.92 million. The firm holds interests in various silver-lead-zinc mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China, as well as GC mine, which includes silver, lead, and zinc exploration permits in Guangdong Province. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005.